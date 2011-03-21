© TDK-Epcos

TDK-EPC expands production for film capacitors

TDK-EPC is extending the production of its film capacitors at the Chinese plant of the Epcos Feida joint venture in Ningguo City, some 300 kilometers west of Shanghai.

Starting in early 2011, film and power capacitors for DC applications will be manufactured on a total of seven new production lines. The existing production of AC capacitors has also been extended.



The additional production capacity will be used primarily for the growing Chinese market. The DC capacitors to be shortly manufactured here will be needed especially in ballasts for lightning and in industrial electronics applications. TDK-EPC also manufactures these DC capacitors in Gravataí (Brazil); Málaga (Spain); Nashik (India) and Zhuhai (China). The power electronic capacitors (PEC) to be supplied from Ningguo City are also intended mainly for the Chinese market.