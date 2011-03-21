Lattice gets new CFO in April

Michael G. Potter, Lattice's Corporate Vice President and CFO, will leave the company effective April 15, 2011. Joe Bedewi will join Lattice, effective April 11, 2011 as Corporate Vice President, Finance, assuming the role of CFO on April 15, 2011.

"We thank Michael for his direct role in Lattice's return to sustained profitability and wish him continued success," said Darin G. Billerbeck, Lattice President and CEO. "As we have moved from the turnaround phase into the growth phase, Joe's extensive operations and supply chain expertise give him the right skill set to help Lattice achieve the ambitious business goals we have set."



"I am proud of my accomplishments at Lattice over the last few years and at the success of the Company's financial turnaround," said Michael G. Potter, Lattice's Corporate Vice President and CFO. "With the turnaround phase now behind us, I am taking this opportunity to pursue a new challenge. I wish Lattice and my colleagues continued success."