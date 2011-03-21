Holy Stone to resume production on March 22

Holy Stone Polytech Co., Ltd., a passive component manufacturer and an IC distributor, is to resume production on March 22, 2011.

Holy Stone Polytech Co., Ltd. (HPC), the subsidiary of Holy Stone located in Miharu, Tamura District, Fukushima Prefecture (Japan) - produces tantalum capacitor - reports no damage to main equipment. HPC expects to resume production from March 22, 2011. The capacity of the facility has not been impacted.



However, HPC is still affected by some external factors, including the Japan government policy, the rolling power outages and the logistics conditions.



HPC locates approximately 40 km from the Fukushima nuclear plant and has not received any evacuation warnings from the Japan government.