Imagination ups guidance for graphic cores

"Based on the royalty reports for the period to December 2010, the Group expects the volume of chips shipped in the second half to comfortably exceed the 107 million shipped in the first half. As a result full-year volume is expected to exceed the previously set target of 200 million by some margin", states Imagination Technologies in their interim management report.

Based on the strong licensing revenues in the first half of the financial year, licenses already signed in the second half, and the ongoing active pipeline of prospects, Imagination expects licensing revenue to continue to make progress in the financial year to 30 April 2011. As usual, it remains difficult to precisely predict agreement closures and the associated revenue recognition.



The number of partner chips incorporating Imagination’s IP that are entering manufacturing continues to grow and, based on this and the build up of volume on existing chips, the Group expects to see strong volume unit and royalty revenue growth in this financial year and beyond.