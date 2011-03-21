Brite licenses comprehensive ARM IP portfolio

Brite Semiconductor, a Shanghai-based IC design and turnkey service provider, has signed a multi-year agreement to license a comprehensive ARM IP portfolio, which includes: ARM Cortex, ARM9/11, and Mali family processors, system design IP including CoreSight debug and trace technology and AMBA-compliant peripherals.

Through this long-term agreement Brite may develop and provide silicon proven data supported by ARM IPs, which allows Brite’s customers to access the aforementioned cutting-edge ARM portfolio to select the ARM technology most suited for their application, and to use a silicon-proven platform combining with other IP that Brite provides. The collaboration will minimize the barriers to obtaining cutting-edge ARM IPs while enabling optimized density, performance, power and yield in advanced designs, and accelerating the introduction of advanced electronics into the marketplace.



“The combination of industry leading ARM technology and Brite’s extensive knowledge in design will enable SMIC to continuously provide our mutual customers with complete, full function technology platforms extending down to 45/40nm. The expanded relationship demonstrates the benefits that ARM and Brite together can bring to market leading solutions across a wide range of products. As a strategic partner, we look forward to an even closer relationship with the two companies", said Chris Chi, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of SMIC.



“Brite is committed to providing our customers with superior technology and support for their designs. The agreement lowers the cost barrier for designers of mainstream electronic devices to obtain and integrate popular ARM IPs to achieve optimized designs. By leveraging ARM’s IP leadership, Brite is able to provide silicon proven data and reference flows supported by the latest ARM technology at an early stage in order to accelerate product development and shortens time-to-market. We can foresee the collaboration will bring many new and exciting high-growth opportunities to both companies and our customers", said Charlie Zhi, CEO of Brite Semiconductor.