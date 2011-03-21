Electronics Production | March 21, 2011
Creation Technologies turns 20
When Creation Technologies opened its doors in March 1991, there were 32 people serving 20 small customers out of its 10'000 square foot facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
Today, Creation Technologies has over 2'500 people serving approximately 200 customers in its 11 business units across North America and China. Since those early days, the company has transformed itself from a USD 1 million start-up into a Global Top-50 and North American Top-10 Electronics Manufacturing Services provider of over USD 500 million in annual revenues.
“From that first day 20 years ago, we agreed that employee ownership, clear core values and a strong vision and mission were essential for establishing a culture where people not only wanted to make our company successful, but also wanted to enrich lives and truly make a difference in the world. It is this unparalleled culture that makes Creation the successful company it is today,” said Geoff Reed, Chairman and co-Founder.
“2011 is a major milestone for Creation Technologies, as we celebrate our 20th year in business. We are tremendously proud of our people and our company. Our thanks go out to all of our people, customers, suppliers, communities and everyone else who has played a part in making the past 20 years so successful and enjoyable. It’s our passion and culture that make Creation unique in our market,” Tymos continued, “Literally every day, I get to see our Core Values in action. We believe we are well-prepared for the next 20 years and I can’t wait to see where they take us", said Arthur Tymos, President and CEO.
