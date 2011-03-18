No impact on Schweizer Electronic’s ability to supply

One week after occurrence of the natural catastrophe in Japan, Schweizer Electronic AG assures their customers ability to supply without restrictions.

At the beginning of this week the company reported a production stop in two plants of its strategic cooperation partner Meiko Electronics. Schweizer’s customers will not be negatively affected by this incident as the plants in China and Vietnam, relevant for the cooperation, have not been impacted. Due to their significant size, those plants will even be able to take over production of the inoperative sites based in Japan.



The situation in Japan has currently no impact on our production in Schramberg. The company purchases material from there (e.g. spare parts for our production lines) and the supply is secured for a foreseeable time frame. Schweizer’s Sales Forecast for the year 2011 – an in- crease in sales of 5% to 15% compared to 2010 – remains unchanged.



After a consultation with the company’s auditors, a change in the valuation of the participation financing in Meiko Electronics is not deemed necessary.