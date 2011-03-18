Amkor with minor damage in Kitakami

Amkor Technology's manufacturing facility in Kitakami, Japan, located about 260 miles northeast of Tokyo, has suffered relatively minor damage in last week’s earthquake.

“We are very relieved that there have been no reports of any injuries to our employees,” said Ken Joyce, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We express our sympathies to the victims of the earthquake and tsunami, as well as to our Japanese colleagues and the nation as a whole.”



The Kitakami facility is currently closed due to power supply interruptions and plans are underway to restore production capabilities at the site when power, gas and water supplies, and transportation systems are stabilized. The Kitakami facility is Amkor’s smallest operation in both units and revenue, generating approximately USD 10-11 million of monthly sales prior to the earthquake. The Kitakami facility only provides services to a few Japan-based customers.