CadSoft Computer in partnership with Tactron Elektronik

CadSoft Computer GmbH, a fully owned subsidiary of Premier Farnell, signed a new strategic partnership with Tactron Elektronik to resell the EAGLE software in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from early 2011.

“With Tactron we found a partner that has been supporting electronic design engineers in the Central European market for almost 30 years, especially in the High Frequency area with a focus on the Aerospace and Defence, Telecom and Security industries. During these three decades, software was always one of the pillars Tactron based its success on. We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to serve our common customers with the best solutions in the market,” said Thomas Liratsch, CadSoft’s General Manager.”



“We are very pleased to support the EAGLE software from CadSoft. In today’s complex market it is important to represent a company that understands the functionalities of an excellent technical CAD tool. We appreciate the support of the CadSoft team in assisting our existing customer base who are very pleased with the EAGLE Software and support,” said Georg Schmidt, General Manager of Tactron Elektronik.