Solectron appoints new Senior VP of Design and Engineering

Solectron Corporation announced the appointment of Dr. Linda Capuano as the new senior vice president of design and engineering.

As part of Solectron's never-ending mission to improve manufacturing quality, this new position was created to enhance the company's design and engineering offerings. In her role, Dr. Capuano will build and expand Solectron's ability to fulfill customers' engineering and design needs, specifically in the areas of service offerings and growing the company's collaborative engineering capabilities worldwide. In this global function, vice presidents of design and engineering in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe will report to her directly.



Dr. Capuano joins Solectron from Advanced Energy Industries, a global leader in the development and support of technologies critical to high-technology manufacturing processes, where she was an executive vice president, responsible for leading corporate marketing and global sales and services.



Prior to Advanced Energy Industries, Dr. Capuano held the position of Corporate Vice President, Technology Strategy at Honeywell where she led worldwide engineering strategy.