Viscom and CyberOptics cooperate

Viscom and CyberOptics sign cooperation agreement for 3D Solder Paste Inspection Sensor Technology.

Viscom AG (Hannover, Germany) and CyberOptics (Minneapolis, MN, USA) signed an OEM agreement to equip Viscom’s SPI inspection systems product line with CyberOptics’ 3D SPI sensor technology. The development and supply agreement allows for the integration of CyberOptics SE500 sensor technology into the Viscom PCB inspection platforms.



Volker Pape, co-founder of Viscom, states: "We thoroughly analyzed the market for 3D sensor technology and discovered that CyberOptics sensor technology and engineering resources as well as their management experience in handling OEM sensor projects could provide the best matching solution for Viscom’s demanding product requirements. The strategic partnership offers the best solution to our customer base. It perfectly fits into our elaborated system and software structure and gives us the capability to adapt to the highest demands in the market."



"This partnership follows CyberOptics strong tradition of supplying both OEM sensing solutions to leading SMT equipment vendors and to supply inspection solutions direct to customers in the SMT market. This partnership signifies an important milestone in the resurgence of CyberOptics as a leader provider of innovative and advanced SMT sensing solutions to the market", said Kitty Iverson, CyberOptics CEO.



The first available Viscom solution with the CyberOptics SE500 sensor head is the Viscom S3088 SPI.



“Integration work was fast and easy, as our software offers all the features needed to evaluate a 3D sensor signal and to easily generate inspection programs. It took less than three months from start of integration to a full speed running prototype. It gives the results we expected and fits perfectly to our highly standardized system platform. After the field test phase has finished, production rollout of the S3088 SPI will start already in June 2011", Peter Krippner, head of Viscom serial product division mentioned.