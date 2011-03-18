Antistat to extend Sales Team within Europe

Antistat, specialists in ESD Protection, are set to extend their UK based team with the introduction of a new Pan European sales team (still to be appointed).

With the company’s recent expansion and projected growth, the new sales team, directed from Global Headquarters in the UK, will provide valuable support to the existing distribution network and help develop new client relations within the region.



Besides the already successful offices in England & Scotland, as well as a strong global distribution network, Antistat is set to continue to accelerate its international business.



"Online presence is always growing but this means that our client base doesn't stop at national borders, with this in mind, we want to expand further with a new support and sales team in Europe meaning we can be closer to the growing demand and our increasingly international client base“, explained John Hensley, Antistat CEO.