Mosaid files litigation against Intel, RIM and others

Canada-based Mosaid Technologies Inc. has initiated wireless patent infringement litigation against several companies.

Mosaid Technologies has initiated wireless patent infringement litigation against the following companies:



- AsusTek Computer Inc.

- Atheros Communications, Inc.

- Canon U.S.A., Inc.

- CSR plc

- Dell, Inc.

- Digi International Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Intel Corporation

- Lexmark International, Inc.

- Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- Ralink Technology Corporation

- Realtek Semiconductor

- Research in Motion Corporation

- Wasp Barcode Technologies, Ltd.

- Wistron Corporation

- Venture Research, Inc.



The suit was filed on March 16, 2011 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division.



Mosaid believes that the companies have infringed and continue to infringe Mosaid’s patents by making and selling products that comply with or implement the IEEE 802.11 family of communications standards, known as Wi-Fi. The standards-essential patents in suit are Mosaid’s U.S. Patent Nos. 5,131,006; 5,151,920; 5,422,887; 5,706,428; 6,563,786 B1; and 6,992,972.



“Since 2008, we have licensed our portfolio of wireless patents and applications to 15 companies that have recognized the value of this intellectual property,” said John Lindgren, President and CEO, Mosaid. “We believe that all companies offering products that implement the Wi-Fi standard require a license to our wireless patents.”