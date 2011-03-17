AsteelFlash partners with RedPrairie, Rockwell Automation & Cogiscan

AsteelFlash Group has partnered with 3 vendors to provide an IT-enabled material and process traceability solution.

RedPrairie’s Warehouse Management System, Rockwell Automation’s Manufacturing Execution & Operations Management Platform – ProductionCentre and Cogiscan’s Track, Trace and Control System will be integrated with AsteelFlash’s own internal data warehouse software into a seamless customer portal. The new IT system will be implemented across all of AsteelFlash’s manufacturing sites worldwide.



“This new system, coupled with our own proprietary software, will give our customers a full view into their production runs and be mirrored across all of our sites worldwide,” said Georges Garic, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for AsteelFlash Group. “We chose each of these vendors for their experience, unique technology and their ability to support all of our sites across the globe. In addition, we have an aggressive timeline to implement this system and each of these vendors has demonstrated their ability to meet our schedule.”



AsteelFlash has begun implementing the new system in its manufacturing facilities and expects to have all sites up and running with the new system by the end of 2011.