Assempol to represent Assembléon in Poland

As of March 2011, Assempol Ltd. has been assigned by Assembléon as its official representative in Poland.

Assempol Ltd. is an authorized distributor of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) products like screen printers, pick & place, inspection and soldering solutions for the Polish electronics manufacturing industry.



"Assempol’s professional knowledge and know-how ensures the high quality standard that Assembléon sets for its customers. Assempol distributes Assembléon’ entire product portfolio and services that include A-Series and M-Series pick & place machines, Assembléon's NPI and MES software, and service and support packages", the Dutch equipment manufacturer states.