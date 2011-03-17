Akita Elpida is back in operation

Akita Elpida Memory Inc., a packaging and testing subsidiary of Elpida, resumed its operation as the electrical power supply has been recovering gradually.

Akita Elpida had not been in operation due to power outage caused by the massive earthquake struck northeast Japan on March 11. There was no injury to the employees or damage to the facilities at Akita Elpida caused by the earthquake and power outage.



With more than 90% of packaging and testing operation being outsourced to overseas, the impact on Elpida's earnings due to the shutdown of the operation at Akita Elpida is expected to be minimal.