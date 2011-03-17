© Rutronik

Rutronik & Intersil intensify cooperation

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Intersil are intensifying their cooperation in Europe.

In the course of reorganizing its global distribution network, Intersil will be relying even more on Rutronik, and has strengthened its cooperation with the broadliner in Europe. To manage this already close relationship, Rutronik has recruited new staff to its Power Management and Analog Mixed Signal product marketing teams, who will be working closely with Intersil's product specialists.



The franchise agreement between the two companies has been running since 2009. Peter Schubert, Intersil Director of Sales Distribution Europe, comments: "Key factors in favour of Rutronik as a distributor include its proven analogue expertise in the areas of Power Management and Analogue Mixed Signal as well as its broad portfolio covering the entire analogue signal chain". The joint development support provided to our customers has already proved very successful, and we have substantially increased our sales. In reorganizing our distribution business, we have made the decision to commit even more strongly to our partnership with Rutronik."



"With Intersil we are not only offering our customers high-end alternatives to the few high-performance Analogue and Mixed Signal vendors on the market. Intersil is also a partner whose product strategy delivers even more system know-how to the user market than other Analogue broadliners", comments Markus Krieg, Rutronik’s Managing Director Marketing. "That is why we are confident of being able to achieve significant growth in the business and continually add market share."