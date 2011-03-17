Electronics Production | March 17, 2011
On Semi: 'Production back in 4 facilities'
ON Semiconductor has confirmed that there have been no on-site injuries to the Sanyo Semiconductor division or other ON Semiconductor employees in Japan as a result of the earthquake and tsunami.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the people of Japan following the tragic earthquake that struck on March 11,” said Keith Jackson, ON Semiconductor president and CEO. “Our first priority is, as always, the personal safety and well being of those impacted by the event. We continue to assess our production facilities, the supply chain infrastructure and the customer impact from the earthquake and tsunami", a statement reads.
ON Semiconductor currently owns and operates a total of three production facilities in Japan, located in Aizu, Niigata and Hanyu. Additionally, the company operates another three production facilities leased from Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd located in Gunma, Gifu and Kasukawa.
Initial reports indicate all six sites have sustained only minimal physical damage and remain structurally sound as a result of the earthquake and tsunami. Production has been restored at Niigata, Gifu, Kasukawa and Hanyu and was initially restored at Aizu.
However, infrastructure services such as fuel, electricity, gases, water, chemicals and logistics to ON Semiconductor’s factories and those of its customers and suppliers in Japan have nevertheless been impacted by the consequences of the earthquake and tsunami. Based on currently available information, this infrastructure disruption is now expected to result in a temporary shutdown of operations at the company’s Aizu and Gunma facilities until services can be reliably restored.
The potential for intermittent supply of these services may cause temporary production disruptions at other locations as well. ON Semi currently anticipates infrastructure services will improve towards the end of the first quarter and is therefore identifying options to shift production to other facilities.
As a result of the earthquake and tsunami, ON Semiconductor could potentially see a negative impact to revenues in the first quarter of 2011 due to disruption of infrastructure services, logistics issues and the ability of customers to receive product deliveries within Japan.
The potential negative impact to revenues in the first quarter could be in the range of 2-4% of revenues based on the mid-point of total combined revenue guidance for ON Semiconductor and Sanyo Semiconductor of USD 852.5 million provided on Feb. 3, 2011.
ON Semiconductor currently owns and operates a total of three production facilities in Japan, located in Aizu, Niigata and Hanyu. Additionally, the company operates another three production facilities leased from Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd located in Gunma, Gifu and Kasukawa.
Initial reports indicate all six sites have sustained only minimal physical damage and remain structurally sound as a result of the earthquake and tsunami. Production has been restored at Niigata, Gifu, Kasukawa and Hanyu and was initially restored at Aizu.
However, infrastructure services such as fuel, electricity, gases, water, chemicals and logistics to ON Semiconductor’s factories and those of its customers and suppliers in Japan have nevertheless been impacted by the consequences of the earthquake and tsunami. Based on currently available information, this infrastructure disruption is now expected to result in a temporary shutdown of operations at the company’s Aizu and Gunma facilities until services can be reliably restored.
The potential for intermittent supply of these services may cause temporary production disruptions at other locations as well. ON Semi currently anticipates infrastructure services will improve towards the end of the first quarter and is therefore identifying options to shift production to other facilities.
As a result of the earthquake and tsunami, ON Semiconductor could potentially see a negative impact to revenues in the first quarter of 2011 due to disruption of infrastructure services, logistics issues and the ability of customers to receive product deliveries within Japan.
The potential negative impact to revenues in the first quarter could be in the range of 2-4% of revenues based on the mid-point of total combined revenue guidance for ON Semiconductor and Sanyo Semiconductor of USD 852.5 million provided on Feb. 3, 2011.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments