AMS: 'no impact on delivery schedules'

austriamicrosystems has neither production activities nor subcontractors in Japan. All wafer production, test and assembly partner facilities are located outside of Japan.

Therefore, the chip maker sees no immediate impact on its wafer production, assembly and test services from the recent events in Japan.



"austriamicrosystems is shocked by the recent tragic events in Japan and extends its deepest sympathies to those affected and their families. All austriamicrosystems employees in Japan and their families are safe and accounted for", the company states.



Detailed analysis shows that inventories and scheduled deliveries of the raw materials and other supplies listed below cover production needs for the coming months:



· Direct materials such as raw wafers,

· Indirect materials such as wafer fab auxiliaries, consumables and backend materials

· Spare parts



austriamicrosystems sources the vast majority of its raw wafer needs from suppliers outside of Japan and currently sees no specific impact on its wafer sourcing plans.