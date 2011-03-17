Hari Pillai to leave Sanmina-SCI

Hari Pillai, President and COO of Sanmina-SCI, will resign from the company and continue in a consulting capacity on terms to be determined. Effective immediately, all sales and operations will report directly to Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I would like to thank Hari for his hard work and dedication during his 17 years of service to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors," stated Jure Sola.



Outlook for 2Q is revised down



Separately, the outlook for the second quarter, ending April 2, 2011 may be impacted by, amongst other things, a delay in defense market projects and shipments due to Federal budget uncertainty, recently resolved labour strike in India delaying certain product shipments, and short-term softness in the optical market near the end of the quarter, the EMS-provider states.



Sanmina-SCI now expects revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of USD 1.56 - 1.60 billion (was: USD 1.62 - 1.67 billion) and non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of USD 0.28 - 0.32 (was: USD 0.40 - 0.43), depending on performance in the last two weeks of the quarter.