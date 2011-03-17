© Leoni AG

Leoni supplies electric vehicle mia with HV wiring system

Leoni further expands its activities in the field of alternative drives has established the new Business Unit Electromobility. In 2Q/2011, the company will start serial delivery of both conventional and high voltage (HV) wiring systems to the electric microbus mia.

“The new Business Unit’s activities focus on all types of alternative drives, i.e. hybrid, pure electric and fuel cell vehicles. The whole product range supports the overall objective of saving weight, resulting in low energy consumption and environmentally friendly driving,” says Uwe H. Lamann, Member of the Executive Board of Leoni AG with responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division.



The Germany based car manufacturer mia electric is building the vehicle in three versions at its production sites in Cerizay, France. The affiliated French company originated from the electric cars division of the renowned car developer Heuliez. mia electric intends to deliver mia to fleet customers beginning June 2011; sales to individual private customers will start in 2012. As the plant in Cerizay is adapted to an annual capacity of at least 10,000 units, the new electric car will be produced in large scale manufacture.



"We aim at having 5,000 mias on German and French roads from the start of production in June until the end of the year 2011", says Dr. Roman Dudenhausen, Managing Director of mia electric. “We have chosen Leoni as a preferred supplier due to its reputation in terms of quality, innovation, flexibility, and commercial competitiveness.”