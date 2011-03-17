© Cortina

Cortina Systems files for Initial Public Offering

Cortina Systems, Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers.