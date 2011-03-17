© Apple

Diet tips from iPad2

Apple managed to significantly reduce the thickness and weight of the iPad2 compared to the iPad1. How? By trimming the dimensions of several key components, most notably the battery, market researcher iSuppli states.

The total thickness of the iPad2 is 8.8mm, down 34% from 13.4mm in the iPad1. The iPad2 weighs about 600 grams, down 15% from 700 grams for the iPad1.



More cells yield smaller battery size



The biggest reduction in thickness came in the iPad2’s battery subsystem. This section in the iPad2 is 2.5mm thick, a 59% reduction from 6.1mm for the iPad1.



This refinement to the iPad design spurred a 10 - 15% increase in its iPad2 power density, which is a measure of battery life relative to the mass of the battery. It shrinks the iPad2’s weight by 5 grams, while still delivering the same battery lifetime.



Slimming down



Another factor contributing to the thinner form factor was the elimination of a stamped sheet metal frame from the display. This slashed the size of the display subsystem to 2.5mm, down 17% from 3mm for the iPad1.



On the touch screen overlay, Apple has adopted a new glass technology that allows it to reduce the thickness of the section while maintaining durability. The touch screen overlay on the iPad2 is 0.6mm thick, down 25% from 0.8mm for the iPad1.



"The concurrent release of the iPad 2 and the new Dragontrail Glass technology from Asahi Glass Co. of Japan has led to speculation that Asahi may be the supplier of this durable new glass", said Kevin Keller, principal analyst for the IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis Service.



Physical tests conducted by IHS reveal that the iPad2 glass is more flexible than the glass used in the iPad1, a characteristic of increased durability.



The iPad2 also slightly trims the space between the rear of the display and the top of the batteries. This space now amounts to 1.3mm in size, down 19% from 1.6mm in the iPad1.