Qualcomm sees no significant effect on supply chain

Based on a review of its extended semiconductor supply chain, Qualcomm does not foresee any significant impact on its ability to supply product due to the events in Japan.

"Qualcomm is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan last week. Our thoughts are with the people of Japan as they cope with the loss and destruction caused by this natural disaster", a statement reads.



With regard to the availability of Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) resin, Qualcomm uses either BT-based or epoxy-based laminate materials in its chipset packages. "To account for any potential disruption in BT supply, we believe our use of buffer stock and adjustments to our near term material mix will enable us to mitigate potential supply disruptions to our customer base".