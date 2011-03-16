CMP & TowerJazz team up

TowerJazz' advanced 0.18 micron power management and CMOS image sensor (CIS) technology, as well as its process design kits (PDKs) are now available for prototyping through CMP.

"We are very excited about this partnership with TowerJazz as they help fill a gap in our current process offering, reacting to the demand of many of our customers. The renowned quality of the characterization and the resulting PDKs help to assure first time silicon success," said Bernard Courtois, Director of CMP.



"We are pleased to be recognized by CMP as a leading provider of both power management and CMOS imaging technologies and to be chosen to meet their customers' needs for these advanced process platforms and PDKs," said Dr. Franz Riedlberger, General Manager & Senior Sales Director Europe."