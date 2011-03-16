HTC has taken steps to ensure business is unaffected

Taiwan-based HTC is set to release new Android smartphones by March. The earthquake certainly by that measure struck untimely. Concerns was raised whether or not the company was going to be affected by the events in Japan.

As for most companies, HTC is dependent on Japan as part or their global supply chain. Components including BT resin, rolled copper foil and ACF (anisotropic conductive film) is produced in Japan.



Some warnings have also been raised concerning the LCD- and touch screens, memory and batteries which may run short in the future.



However, HTC has made the following statement in a press release:



"HTC global supply chain and distribution channels remain unaffected and operating as normal. We have a comprehensive business continuity strategy and framework in place, which activates a secondary supply chain, in the event of a crisis or natural disaster, such as last Friday’s massive earthquake. HTC is also working closely with our global supply chain and distribution channel partners to monitor the situation in Japan, and will take any necessary steps to ensure that our operations remain business unaffected.”