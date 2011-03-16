NEC to turn off non-essential power

NEC-Corporation will face some difficulties due to power shortage, but they also expect to aid the ongoing efforts in Japan.

In a press release NEC-Corporation states that they will try and aid the efforts as much as possible by donating, among other things, computers, telecommunications equipment and IT network equipment. This in an effort to get the communications up and running again.



Additionally, in order to save electricity, the NEC Group will refrain from nonessential use of electricity while supplies remain short.