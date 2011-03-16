Spansion: Limited impact on production

Spansion states in a press release that even though they are affected by the recent events, they are assessing that it will have a limited impact for their part.

"Spansion's final manufacturing sites are outside Japan and the impact to near term product supply is expected to be minimal. Spansion is actively engaged in working with its manufacturing partners in Japan to provide assistance and understand any future changes to production as they deal with the tragedy daily. In order to ensure stability of supply to customers, Spansion has the flexibility to move manufacturing of certain products to its Austin facility or other partners as the situation evolves", Spansion writes in a press release.