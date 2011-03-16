Some damages reported by ON Semiconductor

Updated reports confirm that no employees have been injured as a result of the earthquake or tsunami. However, as is the case for most companies, there are some trouble with damages and power shortage.

"Our first priority is, as always, the personal safety and well being of those impacted by the event. We are currently assessing facility and customer impact. As we address the safety concerns on the local level, in parallel our global business continuity team will assess the infrastructure stability, impact on the work in progress (WIP) and inventory levels in the various channels to determine the status of supply continuity", the company states.



Status of ON Semiconductor production facilities in Japan:



• The Aizu (ON Semiconductor owned) 6-inch production facility has reported no power loss and limited physical damage to the facility.



• The Niigata (SANYO Semiconductor - ON Semiconductor owned) wafer fab had no power failure. Operations resumed on March 12.The Gifu (leased production from SANYO Electric) wafer fab had no power failure. Fab lines are ok and running. Initial reports are of limited damage.



• The Gunma (leased production from SANYO Electric) manufacturing facility has reported power loss. Production impact is still being assessed as limited power and communications have been restored.



• The Kasukawa (leased from SANYO Electric) and Hanyu (SANYO Semiconductor - ON Semiconductor owned) back-end facilities have reported limited damage to the facility. Operations resumed on March 13.