Digi-Key reaches USD 1.5<em>bn</em> in sales

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key surpassed USD 1.5 billion in global sales for the first time in 2010, generating a half-billion dollars in the fourth quarter alone. The record-setting total represents a 64% year-over-year sales increase for the electronic components distributor.

“Our sales continue to grow because of our unparalleled presence online and immediate access to products and information,” said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Our customers know we have the products they want and we deliver around the world faster than anyone else.”



2010 Digi-Key sales increased at a rate almost double that of the industry. The largest annual 2010 sales gains were in Europe (120%), Africa (118%), Asia-Pacific (115%), and the Middle East (78%) over 2009 sales.



The company is projected to reach nearly USD 1.8 billion in worldwide sales for 2011.