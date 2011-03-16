Elpida still assessing affects of earthquake

Elpida has so far provided limited information on the status of its production in Japan, following last week's earthquake. The information below is as of March 12, 2011.

Hiroshima Plant



The Hiroshima Plant suffered little impact because it is located in Hiroshima in the southwest of Japan, far from the northeastern regions struck by the earthquake. As of the morning of March 12 the Plant is operating normally without any need to scrap wafers due to seismic effects.



Akita Elpida Memory



The Akita Elpida plant is not in operation as of the time of this announcement due to power shut down caused by the earthquake. As soon as the electricity comes back on, normal business operations can be resumed. There is no damage to the manufacturing equipment.



Logistics and distribution



Normal operations are expected to today.