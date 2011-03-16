STMicroelectronics appoints new senior executives

Fabio Gualandris has rejoined STMicroelectronics as Corporate Vice President, Director Product Quality Excellence, reporting directly to Carlo Bozotti, President and CEO of ST.

Mr Gualandris is responsible for addressing product-quality matters throughout the Company’s operations. Starting in the semiconductor industry in 1984 when he joined the R&D organization of SGS Microelettronica, a predecessor company to ST, Mr Gualandris has served in various leadership roles within ST and other companies over the past 26 years. He left ST to help launch Numonyx, ST’s Flash memory joint venture with Intel, which was acquired by Micron in 2010.



Mr Gualandris takes the position previously held by Georges Auguste, who has been appointed Executive Vice President, Packaging & Test Manufacturing (PTM), reporting to Didier Lamouche, Chief Operating Officer. Auguste, who had been responsible for Corporate Quality at ST since 1999, will officially take over on May 1, 2011, following a brief transition, from Jeffrey See, currently Executive Vice President, PTM, who is to retire following 41 years of service to the Company.



Claudia Levo has also joined ST to take up the position of Corporate Vice President, Communication, reporting to Carlo Ferro, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms Levo was most recently Senior Vice President and head of Global Communications for ST-Ericsson, the wireless joint venture between ST and Ericsson, and prior to that served in leadership communications roles in GEC-Marconi and Ericsson. Levo steps in following the recent and untimely passing of Carlo Ottaviani, who held the senior communication position since the creation of ST in June 1987.



In addition to the new appointments, ST also announced a dedicated organization to investigate new areas of potential strategic interest for the Company, including possible investments in start-up companies that develop emerging technologies, products and services related to ST’s business goals. Loic Lietar, Executive Vice President, New Ventures, will manage this new activity for the Company.



Philippe Lambinet has taken responsibility for the strategic functions formerly managed by Lietar, including Strategic Planning and Corporate Business Development. Mr Lambinet will manage these activities in addition to his current role as Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager Home Entertainment & Displays Group, a position he has held since 2007.