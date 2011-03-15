Hadler GmbH upgrades production with Siplace

Lighting and control electronics manufacturer Hadler GmbH has upgraded its electronics production. At the center of the new line in the company’s plant in Felsberg, Germany is a Siplace SX1.

Hadler GmbH in Felsberg, Germany recently invested in new Siplace equipment to upgrade its electronics production capabilities. At the heart of the new production line is the Siplace SX1 with the highly flexible Siplace MultiStar CPP head. This configuration ensures that the company will be able to handle the growing demand and the rising number of Luxtronic electronic switching models as well as the many custom-tailored control modules for clients in the heating, power distribution, machine-building and medical technology industries.



"The flexible technical features of the Siplace SX as well as the commercial capabilities made possible by its Capacity-on-Demand concept excited us right away – and ultimately convinced us during our pre-purchase evaluation", said President Wolf-Rüdiger Hadler and communication head Dr. Tobias Kuhn about their investment decision and the switch to Siplace as Hadler’s new technology partner.