Molex: 'People safe and operations undamaged'

Molex reported its employees in Japan were safe and that none of its three facilities were damaged in the massive earthquake that struck Japan on March 11, 2011.

Molex has major operations in Shizouka, Kagoshima and Yamato City, none of which are in the northeastern part of the country that was hardest hit by the earthquake and tsunami.



“Our first priority has been to make certain that our people were safe,” said Martin P. Slark, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Molex Incorporated. “None of our manufacturing operations were damaged and are operating normally today. However, we know that some of our customers and suppliers were not as fortunate and our thoughts are with them and all of the people of Japan as they deal with one of the worst disasters in Japan’s history.



With the situation also evolving rapidly in regard to transportation and infrastructure issues, the company does not yet know what the effect will be on its business.