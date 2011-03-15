© Renesas

Renesas begins startup preparations in 4 facilities

Renesas is preparing startup proceedures in 4 of the 7 temporarily shut down manufacturing facilities in Japan. Startup - however - is subject to Blackout measures announced by Tokyo Electric Power Company and Tohoku Electric Power Company.

Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., Tsugaru Factory (Front-end line) Goshogawara-shi, Aomori - Partial damage confirmed to building / Currently assessing the status of equipment - Remains without electricity - Assessment of manufacturing equipment to begin after electricity is restored



Renesas Yamagata Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Tsuruoka Factory (Front-end line) Tsuruoka-shi, Yamagata - No damage confirmed - Halting startup procedure temporarily, Subject to the blackout measure



Renesas Electronics Corporation, Naka Factory (Front-end line) Hitachinaka-shi, Ibaraki - Defect identified (Assessing the extent of the damage to building) / Defect identified (Assessing the extent of the damage to equipment) - Temporarily shutting production, Remain without electricity. - Plan to assess the status of inside the clean room after electricity is restored



Renesas Electronics Corporation, Takasaki Factory (Front-end line) Takasaki-shi, Gunma - Partial damage confirmed to building - Preparing to begin startup procedures to restart its manufacturing, Subject to the blackout measure



Renesas Electronics Corporation, Kofu Factory (Front-end line) Kai-shi, Yamanashi - Partial damage confirmed to building and equipment - Preparing to begin startup procedures to restart its manufacturing, Subject to the blackout measure



Renesas High Components, Inc. (Back-end line) Tsuruta-cho, Aomori - No damage confirmed to building or equipment - Preparing to begin startup procedures to restart its manufacturing, Subject to the blackout measure



Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., Yonezawa Factory (Back-end line) Yonezawa-shi, Yamagata - Partial damage confirmed to building and equipment - Began startup procedures to restart its manufacturing, Subject to the blackout measure.