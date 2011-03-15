Rohm reports disruption due to power outage

Component manufacturer Rohm has not reported damages on any of the Japanese facilities. However, the company is affected by power outages.

The following ROHM Group locations are subject to scheduled electric power outages in the East Japan region as of 10am, Monday, March 14.



Production



- OKI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Hachioji City, Tokyo)

- ROHM Tsukuba Co., Ltd. (Tsukuba City, Ibaraki) ＜Operations suspended due to earthquake＞



Development



- ROHM Yokohama Technology Center (Kohoku-ku, Yokohama)



Sales



- West Tokyo Business Center (Hachioji City, Tokyo)....among other locations...



Service problems in the transportation network have hampered the commuting schedules of some employees, however, operations are continuing at all locations as much as possible with necessary adjustments.