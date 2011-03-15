© SMTXTRA

SMTXTRA expands operations and staff numbers

UK-based SMT spare parts and equipment supplier SMTXTRA looks back on a period of growth, despite the recent economic downturn.

Managing Director Zsuzsanna Cassidy commented: “The recent downturn has led SMT manufacturers to turn away from primary suppliers and seek out lower cost alternatives. High quality parts combined with lower prices are key factors in the purchasing process of standardised machine parts."



The increase in orders has necessitated the expansion of the company's operations. Investments have been made in a new 2'000 Sq metre premises. Furthermore, staff number were increased by 20% globally.



"Our new members of staff hold key positions in the company, adding not only value to the business, but also enabling us to devote more time to offer the highly personal service our customer’s value. This will enable us to sustain the same level of growth throughout 2011", Ms Cassidy continues.