Ericsson in contract with Croatian railways

Ericsson Nikola Tesla and the Croatian Railways, signed a few days ago two contracts related to the modernization and extension of business communication network of the Croatian Railways worth ca. 27 million HRK.



The contracts shall be carried out during 2005 and 2006. The subject matter of the contracts is the solution for replacement and upgrading of the existing digital business communication systems MD 110, their networking by means of optical cables and SDH infrastructure. Also the delivery of additional applications DNA (Dynamic Network Administration) that facilitate the administration and maintenance of the operation, control systems and call metering system.



The modernization and extension of the business communication network of the Croatian Railways shall be carried out on 98 sites. Pursuant to the agreement, three corridors of the Croatian Railways shall be networked into an IP Gigabit backbone, also the control and operation system for this backbone.