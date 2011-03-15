Intel acquires Egypt-based Sysdsoft

Intel, through its standalone business entity Intel Mobile Communications, has acquired most of the assets of Sysdsoft, a privately held software company based in Cairo and hired approximately 100 of the company’s electrical engineers and computer scientists.

Sysdsoft designs state-of-the-art IP solutions in the software stack and physical layer domain, and RF/analog circuits embedded in mobile platforms.



"The acquisition of engineering and design talent from an Egypt-based company in the field of cutting-edge wireless and communication technology is the first of its kind for Intel in the Middle East", said Arvind Sodhani, president, Intel Capital and executive vice president, Intel. “The acquisition shows Intel’s continued long-term strategic commitment to the region and its appreciation of its young, growing talent pool."



"As we enter an era of multi-communication broadband solutions, Intel’s products and technologies will be important to our vision of billions of connected devices", said Dr. Hermann Eul, president of Intel Mobile Communications. "Intel is making the necessary investments to further enhance its existing world-class wireless product portfolio and to offer the most reliable platforms to our customers that will work seamlessly across a range of global networks. The acquisition supports this strategy and we believe that Sysdsoft’s proven and experienced engineering team, combined with Intel Mobile Communications’ existing wireless strength, positions us well for continued growth in LTE."