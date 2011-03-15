Chery goes for Freescale's 32-bit Qorivva microcontroller family

Freescale Semiconductor is providing advanced microcontroller (MCU) technology to Chery Automobile for the engine control unit (ECU) in future Chery vehicle models. Chery selected Freescale’s Qorivva 32-bit MPC563x MCU family.

Chery is developing a higher level engine management system (EMS) covering the VVT / EGR / GDI and other advanced control technologies, which will make the EMS more complex and demand more powerful computing capacity from the MCU. Chery will use Freescale's Qorivva 32-bit MPC563x MCU to develop these systems.



“We believe Freescale Qorivva MCUs are an excellent choice for our new engine control unit,” said Zhu Hang, assistant president and director of Chery’s Engine Control Department and its independent R&D on the EMS project. “Because of its advanced and complex control functions, we expect the MPC563x family to be the main chip used in future Chery engine control systems. And our cooperation extends beyond engine control. The results of our work together on compressed natural gas, flex-fuel and gasoline direct injection technologies will also enter production in the near future.”



“This is a key milestone in a successful relationship between Chery and Freescale, and we are excited to see our Qorivva MCUs helping power Chery’s latest generation of vehicles,” said Reza Kazerounian, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Microcontroller Solutions Group. “Chery is one of our key OEM partners in China and we plan to continue expanding our collaboration for the next generation of smarter, cleaner, safer automobiles."



Freescale and Chery have a history of collaboration and innovation. In April 2008, the two companies established a joint development lab in Wuhu, China. The lab is focused on the development of vehicle and battery management, powertrain, body and in-vehicle entertainment systems, as well as hybrid-electric vehicle/electric vehicle technology.



In 2009, Chery developed the Chery Engine Management System (CEMS) based on Freescale’s S12XE 16-bit MCUs. The Qorivva MCU family Chery selected for its latest ECU is built on 32-bit Power Architecture® technology.The new Chery vehicle models using the higher-performance Qorivva 32-bit MCUs are expected to reach full production in 2012.