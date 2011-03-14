Partnertech lays off in Sweden

Sweden-based EMS-provider Partnertech is to lay off 37 staff at their unit in Vellinge (Sweden).

PartnerTech has today announced a notice of termination for 13 white collar and 24 blue collar workers at its Vellinge Customer Center. Negotiations have begun with union representatives.



The notice is a result of the investments and the improvement project carried out in 2010, both of which increased internal efficiency. Another reason is that the customer center has relocated production according to plan to the electronics unit in Sieradz (Poland).