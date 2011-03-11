Japanese electronics companies assess damages

After Japan was hit by a 8.9-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tidal waves (tsunami), electronics companies assess damages to the manufacturing facilities.

Updated; March 16, 2011 4:20 PM

Sony has reportedly halted production in 6 of it manufacturing facilities and evacuated employees. Canon stated that damages weren't impacting production. Others were still assessing damages.



Sony Corp.: Production was halted in 6 manufacturing facilities in the northeastern part of Japan.



Canon Inc.: No reports of damages that halted production.



Seiko Epson Corp.: Assessing situation.



Denso Corp.: The manufacturing facility currently under construction in Fukushima was damaged.



Sharp Corp.: The company is assessing damages.



Other companies that have manufacturing in the area:



Freescale Semiconductor

Fujitsu

Toshiba

On Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics