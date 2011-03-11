Micronic Mydata receives order from Asia

Micronic Mydata has received an order for a laser based mask writer Sigma7700 from a semiconductor manufacturer in Asia. The system is scheduled for delivery during 3Q/2011.

"The order strengthens our strong position at the customer, who already has systems from Micronic Mydata in production and who is now in need of more capacity", said Peter Uddfors, president and CEO for Micronic Mydata AB. “We are pleased to say that we got this order in competition with other players."