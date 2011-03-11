Flextronics adds Emulex as customer

Flextronics will provide Emulex with manufacturing and configure to order (CTO) services, primarily from Flextronics' Zhuhai (China) location. Flextronics will also provide worldwide logistics support for Emulex.

"Flextronics now plays a central role in our manufacturing strategy, supporting our international market growth and improving our time-to-market, while maintaining the level of quality that our customers expect," said Terry Meehan, vice president of supply chain management, Emulex. "We conducted a thorough evaluation of the top electronic manufacturing services companies, and found Flextronics to be a leader on many levels, but specifically with regard to its broad global reach and scale."



"By establishing a long term relationship with Emulex, Flextronics is able to expand into the data center I/O connectivity market and grow our services in this space," said Michael Clarke, president of Flextronics Infrastructure. "Emulex is one of the most dynamic companies in the converged networking solutions industry, offering a wide portfolio of I/O connectivity solutions, including host bus adapters, converged network adapters, network interface cards and embedded bridges, switches and routers, and we are delighted to have them as a new customer."