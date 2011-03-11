© HP

Where the h*** did that come from?

HP is considering selling its PC business to Samsung? That is the latest rumour coming out of Asia.

DigiTimes - referring to Chinese language newspaper Commercial Times - reports that HP wants to sell off it PC business. Furthermore, the company has been considering Lenovo, Foxconn and Samsung (with the latter being the most likely choice).



In response, HP issued the following statement:



HP today issued the following statement by Bill Wohl, HP senior vice president and chief communications officer: "Irresponsible reporting by Taiwan's Commercial Times, suggesting that HP might sell its PC business, should be dismissed as market rumor and speculation. HP runs the world's largest PC business and it is core to HP’s strategy for the connected world."



Hmmm. There is not a single NO in this sentence, though.