Laird acquires Klüver Aggregatebau GmbH

Laird Technologies has acquired Klüver Aggregatebau GmbH. Klüver’s revenues for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2010 were EUR 13.0 million. The transaction is expected to formally close by March 31, 2011.

“This addition enhances our approach to strategic markets, especially medical where we have focused in the last few years with our thermoelectric modules and assemblies capabilities,” said Tom Cochran, President of Laird Technologies Performance Materials Division, which includes the Thermal Materials & Systems Business Unit.



Klüver was founded in 1973 by Jens Klüver to design and make compressor-based cooling systems for digital x-ray systems for medical applications, and this is the core business today. Klüver is based in Kaltenkirchen in Schleswig-Holstein in the north of Germany, approximately 30 minutes from Hamburg.



“We are a leader offering thermoelectric-based cooling systems to medical, telecommunications and other applications and with the compressor-based systems of Klüver we will give our customers the option of either technology,” said Michael Sutsko, Vice President and head of Laird Technologies Thermal Materials & Systems Business. “We intend to globalize the Klüver business, offering the products to all of our customers.”



Jens Klüver, Klüver’s owner and CEO said, "Laird is a global company with an enviable reputation, and is the ideal partner to take Klüver’s products and technology to a wider market. Laird's global operational capabilities and access to growing international markets are a significant advantage for the development of the business."



Klüver will become part of Laird Technologies’ Thermal Materials & Systems Business.