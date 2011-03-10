DEK expands relationship with Scanditron

DEK has expanded its relationship with Scanditron to now also include representation in Finland. The representative has been responsible for sales and technical support of DEK print platforms for over 30 years.

"We are delighted to be able to bring our customers in Finland the exceptional level of technical capability and support that Scanditron provides", comments Karen Moore-Watts, Global Marketing Director for DEK. “With nearly three decades of DEK expertise as a foundation, Scanditron is well-positioned to deliver the sales and technical service knowledge DEK customers expect. Scanditron’s proven history with DEK is further evidence of its alignment with our ‘Expect More’ philosophy. We know DEK customers in Finland will benefit from Scanditron’s know-how and professionalism, just as customers in Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia have for many years."



Headquartered in Sweden, Scanditron serves electronics manufacturing firms throughout the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as Poland.