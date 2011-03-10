© Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

TSMC secures Apple?

Media reports suggest that Apple may move to TSMC for the manufacturing of its A5 processor - the one that is used for the newly announced iPad2 (and the iPhone5).

Teardown analysis of previous Apple products pointed to Samsung as the manufacturer of the A4 processor. Rumours now suggest - neither company will comment - that Apple has shifted production from Samsung to TSMC.



As it were, Samsung recently introduced a tablet of it own - the Galaxy Tab - as well as a smartphone - called Galaxy S - both of which are competing with the Cupertino-designed gadgets. So, is TSMC the laughing third party in this business relationship?