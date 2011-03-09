CTS with new production program wins

CTS Automotive Products has secured its second global popular small-car vehicle platform for its pedal modules with the addition of two new production program wins.

The two recently awarded pedal module programs come from one of CTS’ largest customers, a major Japanese vehicle manufacturer, and are valued at USD 14 million over the five-year program life for the European and South American volumes. CTS recently began shipping pedal modules for the previously announced North American and Asian portions of this same platform. As a result, CTS has now secured the pedal module business for the complete global small-car vehicle platform with total program revenues expected to reach approximately USD 70 million over its five-year life.



CTS will support this global program from its facilities in Asia, Europe and North America.