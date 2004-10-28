Flextronics to acquire Agilent's<br>camera module business

Flextronics and Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that they have signed an agreement whereby Flextronics will acquire Agilent's camera module business.

"Agilent's camera module business, coupled with our existing ODM and camera module capabilities, will strengthen our component offering and position in the mobile communications market," said Michael E. Marks, chief executive officer of Flextronics.



"With its global scale in handset design and assembly services, Flextronics is an ideal partner to serve our mutual mobile phone customers," said Young Sohn, president of Agilent's Semiconductor Products Group. "We look forward to working with Flextronics on a smooth transition and a seamless supply of products to our mutual customers. Agilent continues to invest in developing and marketing innovative image sensor solutions for mobile, consumer and automotive applications. And we'll continue to offer our mobile phone customers highly differentiated solutions such as FBAR filters, E-pHEMT power amplifiers, infrared universal remote-control solutions, and LEDs."



Agilent will continue to develop sensors for optical mice. Agilent has shipped more than 300 million optical mouse sensors since the release of its first navigation sensor in 1999. Agilent's Semiconductor Products Group is the world's largest supplier of CMOS image sensors.



The terms of the deal were not disclosed at this time. The acquisition is subject to various standard closing conditions, including antitrust approval, and is expected to close by the end of this calendar year.